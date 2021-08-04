Barclays Raises Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Price Target to £135

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from £133 ($173.77) to £135 ($176.38) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at GBX 124.80 ($1.63) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.67 million and a PE ratio of 39.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 98.65 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

