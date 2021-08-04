Barclays Raises Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Price Target to £135

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from £133 ($173.77) to £135 ($176.38) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at GBX 124.80 ($1.63) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.67 million and a PE ratio of 39.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 98.65 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.70).
About Kerry Group
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.