Barclays Raises Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target to $14.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.14% and a net margin of 111.76%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

