Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $4,070,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

