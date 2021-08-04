Barings BDC (BBDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is scheduled to issue its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $510.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

