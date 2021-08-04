Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 86.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 97,158 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,046 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 96.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 534,286 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 261,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

