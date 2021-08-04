Barrington Research Boosts TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Price Target to $20.00

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

