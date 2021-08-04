Barrington Research Weighs in on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $4.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.69. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2022 earnings at $19.86 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $162.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.39. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

