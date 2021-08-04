Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,613,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,485. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.