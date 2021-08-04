Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.71 ($117.31).

Shares of BMW opened at €80.52 ($94.73) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €89.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

