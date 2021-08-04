BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

BLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

BELLUS Health stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $230.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.20. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. Analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 348.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

