Belt (BELT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

