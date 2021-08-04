Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

BHE stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,301,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,971,000 after purchasing an additional 793,936 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

