Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Benefitfocus stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. 886,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,615. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNFT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

