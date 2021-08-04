Berenberg Bank Downgrades Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) to Hold

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LGRDY stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

