Berkeley Lights (BLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,095 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

