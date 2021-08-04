Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BHLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

BHLB opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $362,302 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

