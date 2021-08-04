Berry Data (BRY) Price Hits $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00003402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded up 132.5% against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00142878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.12 or 0.99925043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.83 or 0.00846042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.