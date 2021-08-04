Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%.

Shares of BRY traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40. Berry has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Get Berry alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.