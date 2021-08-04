Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $142.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.90 million. On average, analysts expect Betterware de Mexico to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BWMX stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
About Betterware de Mexico
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
