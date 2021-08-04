BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Lifted to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of BYSI opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after buying an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 354.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,322 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter worth $119,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

