B&G Foods (BGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BGS opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.47. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

