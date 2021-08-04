BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BBL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.38. 72,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,023. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

