BidiPass (BDP) Trading Down 51.4% This Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 34.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $161,568.02 and approximately $6,540.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.70 or 0.00813206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00091928 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

