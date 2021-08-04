Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 4,146,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.85. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.23.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $153,882.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,136 shares of company stock worth $1,307,567 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGFV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

