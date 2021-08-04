Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,920,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 52,100,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BNGO opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.93. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 103.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

