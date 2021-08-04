Bitball Treasure Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for $84.23 or 0.00211597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $37.91 million and $523,964.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

