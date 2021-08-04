BitCoal Trading Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $37,586.61 and approximately $8.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.94 or 0.00615437 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

