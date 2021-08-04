Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Up 92.2% Over Last 7 Days (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $985.92 million and approximately $189.93 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 92.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $53.08 or 0.00134943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,337.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.30 or 0.01383650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.86 or 0.00355538 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

