Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.09 or 0.00132863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $912.25 million and approximately $46.11 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00299031 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00153020 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 94.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.