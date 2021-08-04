Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $34,258.85 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00099278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00143403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.44 or 1.00241540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.90 or 0.00855848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

