BitCore Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $765,703.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,152.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.59 or 0.06703489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $539.83 or 0.01378778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.33 or 0.00360961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00128853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.65 or 0.00591660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.00 or 0.00355014 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00299706 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

