Bitzeny One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $90,452.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00360788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000673 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

