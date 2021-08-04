BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.98

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 503595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,451 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

