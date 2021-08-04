Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,450. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.50. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

