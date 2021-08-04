Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%.

Shares of BKH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.96. 5,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

