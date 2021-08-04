BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.39 Per Share

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.393 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $16.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 207.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE:BGIO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,906. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96.
About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.