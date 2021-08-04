BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $285.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.