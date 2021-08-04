BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 96,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,620. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

