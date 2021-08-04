BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
MHD traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,693. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
