BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE MUJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,423. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

