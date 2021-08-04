BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE MUJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,423. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.