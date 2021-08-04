BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE MYJ traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,545. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

