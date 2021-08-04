BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE MYJ traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,545. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
