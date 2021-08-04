BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 62,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

