BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 62,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.30.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.