BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.65 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 598,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,362. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $450.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $150,442.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlueLinx stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of BlueLinx worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

