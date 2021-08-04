BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.66.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

