BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter.

DMB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,030. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

