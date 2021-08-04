Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY remained flat at $$79.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 767. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

