Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.75 at ATB Capital

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBD.B. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.25.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

BBD.B opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.25. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.64.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.