Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.49. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 3,160,967 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.25.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.