BonusCloud (BXC) Price Reaches $0.0004

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $12,534.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. "

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

