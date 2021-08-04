BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.15-4.40 EPS.

NYSE BWA traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 58,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

